Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SNC-LAVALIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - SNCAF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTC: SNCAF).

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On January 28, 2019, the Company disclosed that underperformance of a project had resulted in a lower-than-expected earnings before interest and taxes in its Mining & Metallurgy Segment in 2018. On this news, the price of SNC-Lavalin's shares plummeted $10.30 per share or 28% to close at $26.37 per share on January 28, 2019. 

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether SNC-Lavalin and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws. 

If you are a SNC-Lavalin shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-sncaf/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snc-lavalin-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-snc-lavalin-group-inc-for-possible-securities-fraud---sncaf-300809530.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:12aAIRASIA BERHAD : Free Seats is back with more value deals
PU
12:08aInternational Child Celebrity, Emiliano Cyrus Aged 10 Appointed as the Republic of Palau's Honorary Goodwill Ambassador for Tourism by President of The Republic of Palau, Tommy Remengesau
BU
03/09PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Hearing on Petrobras' motion to vacate arbitration award issued in the Vantage case
PU
03/08PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras Approves Resilience Plan
PU
03/08China says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
RE
03/08JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : GOtv to broadcast live Serie A week 27 matches
AQ
03/08SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : expands Albuquerque-Austin service
AQ
03/08AFCON : Nigeria, Egypt Friendly On My Mind
AQ
03/08NV5 GLOBAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates NV5 Global, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - NVEE
BU
03/08AMERICAN RENAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - ARA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.