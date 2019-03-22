Log in
SNC-LAVALIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - SNCAF

03/22/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTC: SNCAF).

On January 28, 2019, the Company disclosed that underperformance of a project had resulted in a lower-than-expected earnings before interest and taxes in its Mining & Metallurgy Segment in 2018. On this news, the price of SNC-Lavalin’s shares plummeted $10.30 per share or 28% to close at $26.37 per share on January 28, 2019.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether SNC-Lavalin and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a SNC-Lavalin shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-sncaf/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
