SOAR Story: Jim Bickhart, District 4 President of SOAR Chapter 4-1

10/07/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

In keeping with one of the purposes of SOAR, 'to better the communities in which you live,' Jim Bickhart along with some of his chapter members and about 100 other residents of Dunkirk, New York, helped clean up the three Dunkirk beaches this summer. They all agreed that it was a very worthwhile project.

'SOAR members in all of our Districts volunteer each and every day in one way or another to help our neighbors and our communities,' said Jim.

In 1967, Jim began working for Allegheny Ludlum as a mill-hand. Not long after he was appointed union steward and held several positions including President of USWA Local 2693. In 1985 he went on USWA Staff and retired in 2003. He is a 24-year veteran of the United States Naval Reserve.

Jim served as a USW District 4 SOAR Coordinator for a number of years, and was elected to the SOAR Int'l. Executive Board at the 2008 SOAR Conference. He held that position until he retired from the board in 2016. Jim continues to serve as a SOAR Coordinator for the district.

Jim and his lovely wife Theresa have been married 51 years and have two grown children and a whole bunch of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Besides raking beaches, Jim enjoys golf and other community activities.

Disclaimer

USW - United Steelworkers published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 17:21:07 UTC
