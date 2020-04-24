Log in
SOBEWFF® Founder Lee Brian Schrager Hosts “Putting on the Pounds (LBS) Bake Sale” Benefiting Restaurant Relief Fund in Partnership with Night Owl Cookies

04/24/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Drive by Lee’s house on Sunday, April 26 to pick up a box of cookies for a cause

Suffering from the “Quarantine 15” has never been more delicious or rewarding thanks to Lee Brian Schrager’s Putting on the Pounds (LBS) Bake Sale. Hungry South Floridians, craving something sweet along with a little safely-distant human interaction, can drive by Lee Brian Schrager’s “House on Hardee” for a box of Miami’s own Night Owl Cookies, with proceeds benefiting the SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund. The Fund was launched last month to provide immediate financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. To date, it has provided more than $1.2 million in grants to more than 400 local restaurants in South Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005350/en/

Lee Brian Schrager’s Putting on the Pounds (LBS) Bake Sale at his home on Sunday, April 26 benefits the SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee Brian Schrager’s Putting on the Pounds (LBS) Bake Sale at his home on Sunday, April 26 benefits the SOBEWFF® & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund. (Photo: Business Wire)

On Sunday, April 26, from noon to 4 p.m., Lee and a special group of rotating celebrity guests will be selling boxes of Night Owl Cookies in front of his home in Coral Gables. Boxes include six fabulously fattening cookies and sell for $20 (cash and exact change only please). Only 150 boxes will be available and will go on a first grab, first go basis. Follow Lee on Instagram @leeschrager to get the bake sale address Saturday night, April 25. The bake sale also kicks off a national Night Owl Cookie campaign, where 30 percent of the company’s national online sales will be directed to the Fund. For nationwide shipping of Night Owl Cookies, please visit https://nightowlcookies.shop/.

“I’ve been going crazy sitting at home and thought this would be a fun way to raise money for our charity, while also getting me out of the house,” commented SOBEWFF® Founder and Director Lee Brian Schrager. “Sure, I’ll only get as far as my front yard, but it’s farther than I get most weekends. There’s nothing like the draw of indulging in some delectable cookies to get people out, so I hope to see all my friends from the neighborhood and throughout Miami on Sunday to support this great cause.”

Joining Lee throughout the afternoon as cash-collecting cookie co-hosts will be political commentator, Ana Navarro, local WSVN television personality, Belkys Nerey, and of course Lee’s four-legged family members, The Browns. For more information about the Fund, to donate, or to apply for a relief grant, please visit www.sobewff.org/industry-relief.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group