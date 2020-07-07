Log in
SOBR Safe Further Bolsters Commercialization Capabilities with Addition of New Product Development Engineer

07/07/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR™ Safe, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOBR) (www.sobrsafe.com), developers of the patented non-invasive alcohol detection system SOBR™Check, announced today that it has significantly enhanced its in-house technology expertise with the addition of Katia Benson as New Product Development Engineer. Katia will serve as SOBRCheck Program Manager, shepherding the solution from current pilot test phase to anticipated commercial sales in First Quarter 2021. She will also lead new technology development, sourcing and integrating other potentially disruptive detection solutions.

In her two years as a Materials Innovation Intern with Hewlett-Packard, Katia designed and built machines for automated testing of new materials, and established procedures to standardize the assessment of next generation products. She also filed three patents while completing her coursework in Mechanical Engineering at Colorado State University, graduating cum laude. Katia has led multiple new product development initiatives, including that of a solar-powered refrigerator for farmers in developing areas to extend the life of harvest yields. Consistent with the service ethos of SOBR Safe, she also served as a math teacher for the United States Peace Corps in Lesotho, Africa.

"As we continue to supplement this truly world-class team, cultural fit will be as central to our success as product performance," stated SOBR Safe CEO Kevin Moore. "In Katia we address both with one hire. Her product development capabilities greatly assist us on our path to commercialization, both for SOBRCheck and future solutions. She also brings to SOBR Safe incredible energy and positivity, and shares our commitment to saving lives through technology."

Followed Katia, "I am excited to join SOBR Safe at this tipping point in its evolution. The opportunity to bring a potentially game-changing solution like SOBR™Check to market is the goal of any engineer, and to be empowered to develop a portfolio of similar health and safety technologies is precisely in line with my passions for innovation and impact."

About SOBR™ Safe, Inc. (www.sobrsafe.com)

SOBR Safe, Inc. has developed and patented a non-invasive alcohol sensing system – SOBR™Check. SOBRCheck is a potentially disruptive solution in alcohol consumption detection - a touch-based technology with anticipated applications in school buses, commercial trucking fleets, facility access control and more. Across industries, the headlines are consistent: alcohol is a clear and present danger - impaired operation destroys lives, families and companies alike. SOBR Safe's mission is to eliminate the destructive impact of alcohol on our roadways and workplaces…with just the touch of a finger.

Forward Looking Statement

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobr-safe-further-bolsters-commercialization-capabilities-with-addition-of-new-product-development-engineer-301089342.html

SOURCE SOBR Safe, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
