SOCIAL SECURITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN MONGOLIA AND THE REPUBLIC OF TURKEY RATIFIED

The agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on social security which was signed in 2018, was ratified by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on 7 April 2020. It was ratified by the State Great Hural of Mongolia back in November 2018.

The agreement covers invalidity, old age, survivors, work accident and occupational diseases, sickness and maternity insurances and will enable aggregation of periods of insurance completed in one another for entitlement to social security pensions.

This agreement is the first of its kind between the two countries and will come into force after exchanging official notifications regarding the completion of all the internal processes.

Mongolia has also signed bilateral social security agreements with 3 other countries, including Russia, South Korea and Hungary.