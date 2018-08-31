Log in
SOCK IT TO CANCER ABOARD HORNBLOWER'S CHOCTAIL SUNSET CRUISE

08/31/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

Newport Beach, CA & Marina del Rey, CA, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Newport Beach, CA & Marina del Rey, CA – August 31, 2018) --- Hornblower Cruises & Events (HCE) will host CHOCtail Cruises for the month of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month every Wednesday and Thursday night beginning on September 5, 2018. A portion of the proceeds from the CHOCtail ticket will go to helping children in need at Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a local nonprofit that is committed to the health and well-being of children through clinical expertise, advocacy, outreach, education and research that brings advanced treatment to pediatric patients. Also, help "Sock it to Cancer" and donate a new pair of children's socks on the cruise.

0_medium_CHOC.jpg


2_medium_Hornblower_CE_vert_CMYK.jpg


Reservations are now being accepted. Limited tickets available.

Event: CHOCtail Sunset Cocktail Cruises to benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County

Place: Newport Beach (2431 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663)

Fisherman’s Village Marina (13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292)

Date: Wednesdays & Thursdays during the month September 2018

Time: Boarding begins at 5:30pm. Cruise is from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Tickets: Cost is $52 per adult. Taxes and service fees are additional. Children three and under are free. To make reservations, visit https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/nb+sunset-cocktail-cruises-choctail or https://www.hornblower.com/port/overview/mdr+sunset-cocktail-cruises-choctail.

The Cruise Includes:

  • 2-hour yacht cruise
  • “CHOCtail Ticket" a portion of the proceeds will directly benefit children in need at CHOC
  • "Sock it to Cancer" donate a new pair of children's socks
  • Purchase our Signature Pineapple Martini and $1 will be donated to CHOC
  • Complimentary Light Appetizers
  • Relaxing background music - Sirius XM Radio
  • Wine, beer, and cocktails available for purchase
  • Cocktail Seating - Limited, Non-Guaranteed Seating  (first come, first serve) 

                                                                                                                                   # # #

Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise operator headquartered in California for 35 years. The company operates over 70 vessels, including the three largest dining yachts on the West Coast and has ports in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego and New York City. Two Hornblower subsidiary businesses, Alcatraz Cruises and Statue Cruises, are National Park Service ferry concessioners to Alcatraz Island and the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, respectively. In 2014, Hornblower began operating the third subsidiary, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, out of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. For more information visit www.hornblower.com.

Named one of the best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report (2017-2018) and a 2016 Leapfrog Top Hospital for the highest quality of care, Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC Children's) is exclusively committed to the health and well-being of children through clinical expertise, advocacy, outreach, education and research that brings advanced treatment to pediatric patients. Affiliated with the University of California, Irvine, CHOC’s regional health care network includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo, many primary and specialty care clinics, a pediatric residency program, and four clinical centers of excellence – the CHOC Children’s Heart, Neuroscience, Orthopedic and Hyundai Cancer Institutes. For more information visit www.choc.org.

Attachment 

Elizabeth King
Hornblower Cruises & Events
949-478-7603
eking@hornblower.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
