SOCMA Welcomes Six New Member Companies in First Quarter 2019

03/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to welcome Archroma, Cadence Bank, Century Global, LLC, EMD Performance Materials, FM Global and Volunteer Pastilles, LLC, to the association's community of specialty and fine chemical manufacturers, distributors and service providers.

SOCMA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Society of Chemical Manufacture)

The six new member companies were unanimously approved by SOCMA's Board of Governors during a recent meeting in Fort Worth, TX.

As the only U.S.-based trade association representing the specialty and fine chemical industry, the companies noted SOCMA's positioning, industry reputation and extensive peer network as primary factors for membership.

"We have a number of clients in the specialty chemical and affiliated industries who are SOCMA members and speak very highly of the value they receive from being part of the organization," said Steven Wrinkle, Operations Senior Vice President and Manager of FM Global's Chemical Operations. "Given FM Global's unique focus on property risk prevention within the industry, we believe being a SOCMA member provides opportunities for a mutually advantageous relationship with the organization."

New member EMD Performance Materials is the U.S.-based high-tech materials business of Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany. "EMD Performance Materials was looking for the right partner to advocate on our behalf in the industry," said Luiz Vieira, President and Managing Director of EMD Performance Materials. "We can appreciate the value and benefits the SOCMA network brings."

SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril is encouraged and energized by the interest and growing engagement she sees throughout the membership. "In listening to our members, SOCMA has bolstered its commercial services, compliance and stewardship programming and advocacy efforts to align with the industry's growth and the business and operational needs that come along with it," she said. "We look forward to partnering with our new members to magnify and strengthen their footprint within the supply chain." 

For more information about SOCMA membership, contact Paul Hirsh, Senior Vice President, Industry Development & Strategic Partnerships, at hirshp@socma.com, or call (571) 348-5100.

About SOCMA
SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socma-welcomes-six-new-member-companies-in-first-quarter-2019-300810910.html

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates


© PRNewswire 2019
