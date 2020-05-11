Log in
SOCi : Launches First AI-Powered Facebook Messenger Chatbot Built for Multi-Location Businesses

05/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Available 24/7, SOCi SmartBot helps take conversations to conversions across all locations 

SOCi, the leading all-in-one platform for “next-level” multi-location marketers, today announced the expansion of its full suite of localized marketing solutions with the addition of SOCi SmartBot™. The first of its kind, SOCi SmartBot™ enables multi-location marketers to instantly deploy conversational chatbots across hundreds, or even thousands, of individual business Messenger accounts. SmartBot™ can also be embedded at other locations including local websites, to capture traffic from all over the web.

Beyond answering customer questions 24/7, SOCi SmartBot™ deploys conversational artificial intelligence to drive valuable call-to-actions for multi-location businesses, including phone calls, visits to websites, lead generation, and appointment bookings. Lead information, conversation history, and all other social engagements are easily managed across all locations in a single, centralized platform.

“60% of customer care communications are now happening outside of normal business hours. Further, more than two-thirds of the digital population prefer communicating with brands on messaging platforms like Messenger over email and phone. With these changing customer expectations, it is now more important than ever that multi-location businesses are available at all times and in the right places,” said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. “With our new SOCi SmartBot™, multi-location companies can now provide 24/7 customer care and lead generation in the heart of one of the largest social communities on the planet, and they can do it at the local level and at scale.”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook activity has surged as people turn to social media to look for answers and solutions from local businesses in their community. With 20 billion messages sent between businesses and consumers every month, multi-location marketers need an always-on solution to quickly address customer needs and capture leads when interest is high. SOCi SmartBot™ delivers immediate localized responses to commonly asked questions, enabling multi-location businesses to handle a high volume of inquiries, even when resources are strained.

In a recent two month test across 11 Messenger business pages, SOCi SmartBot™ responded to 11,000 inquiries from more than 2,500 people, making sure that no customer care issues went unanswered. SmartBot™ ensured that the businesses did not miss critical opportunities to engage with their local community, while managers attended to other priorities. Most impressively, SOCi SmartBot™ booked 59 appointments!

Cassidy Clark, Director of Marketing, Trinity Property Consultants said, “SOCi SmartBot™ lets us handle conversations when no one's around. It can answer questions, drive call-to-actions, and book appointments! It's truly life-changing.”

SOCi SmartBot™ is available for multi-location businesses immediately. For more information about how SOCi SmartBot™ can drive 24/7 customer care & lead generation for your business, please visit here.

ABOUT SOCI
SOCi is an award-winning all-in-one local marketing platform built specifically for "next-level" multi-location marketers. Our customers include top brands and influencers like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, and Anytime Fitness who have the impossible challenge of managing their digital presence across hundreds and thousands of locations. The SOCi platform empowers local management of the entire customer journey across multiple mediums including local business listings, social, reviews, listening, ads, and more. As central command for multi-location marketers, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success - visit us at www.meetsoci.com.


© Business Wire 2020
