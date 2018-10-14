SODIC Sixth of October Development & Investment : announces its intention to launch a Mandatory Tender Offer on MNHD

Cairo, Egypt | 14th of October 2018

SODIC announces its intention to launch a Mandatory Tender Offer on MNHD

Cairo, Egypt, October 14th 2018, Sixth of October Development & Investment Company "SODIC" announced today that its board of directors has agreed that the company preliminarily intends to launch a mandatory tender offer on the shares of Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development "MNHD" through a direct share swap (a securities swap only), allowing MNHD to remain listed on the Egyptian Exchange.

The swap ratio is preliminarily set at 2 shares of MNHD for one share of SODIC, provided that SODIC acquires a percentage not less than 51% of MNHD's shares.

The launching of the mandatory tender offer relies on the completion of due diligence and the independent financial advisor to conduct a fair value report.

The deal if consummated, brings the combined entity's total undeveloped land bank to over 15 million square metres¹ with over 15 years of development visibility, and creates one of the largest real estate developers in Egypt.

In a fragmented real estate market, the combined entity would consolidate a wealth of experience, as well as sales and execution capabilities of both companies. This coupled by the diversified and prime land bank of both entities is expected to unlock operational and financial synergies for the shareholders.

About SODIC

Building on a history of almost two decades of successful operations in Egypt, SODIC is one of the country's leading real estate development companies, bringing to the market award-winning large scale developments to meet Egypt's ever-growing need for high quality housing, commercial and retail spaces.

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX) under OCDI.CA, SODIC is one of the few non-family owned companies traded on the EGX, with a strong corporate governance framework.

About MNHD

Madinet Nasr Housing & Development (MNHD) is a leading Egyptian urban developer. Since inception, the company has initiated and completed a number of key developments, including the majority of the Nasr City district in the Greater Cairo Area, which covers an area of more than 40 million square meters and is home to 3 million people. MNHD's land bank includes 3.5mn sqm in a prime location inside Cairo across from Cairo International Airport (Taj City) and 5.5mn sqm in a strategic location on the Suez Road next to the new Capital City (SARAI). You can learn more about us on our website at mnhd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of SODIC. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors; undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes "targets" or "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of SODIC may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements. The performance of SODIC is subject to risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document including worldwide economic trends, the economic and political climate of Egypt, the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors.

