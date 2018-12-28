Log in
SOFTWOOD LUMBER BOARD WELCOMES SIX NEW DIRECTORS

12/28/2018 | 06:59pm CET

Oregon, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Linn, Ore., Dec. 28, 2018 – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has appointed six members to serve on the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), Members will serve a three-year term of office beginning Jan. 1, 2019.

New members include J.D. Hankins, Ripley, Miss., and Brian Luoma, Tuscaloosa, Ala. who will represent the U.S. South. Todd Payne of Eugene, Ore., and George Emmerson of Bella Vista, Calif., will represent the U.S. West. Kevin Edgson of Montreal, Quebec, will represent Canada East, and Brad Thorlakson, of Vernon, British Columbia, will represent Canada West.

The Softwood Lumber Board is composed of 19 members, including 12 domestic manufacturers and seven importers. Of the 12 domestic manufacturers, six represent the U.S. South, five represent the U.S. West, and one represents the Northeast and Lake States. Of the seven importers, four represent Canada West, two represent Canada East, and one represents all other importing countries besides Canada.

“The Softwood Lumber Board thanks Secretary Perdue for appointing a strong slate of new directors who reflect the diversity of the industry and will bring the unique perspectives from their regions,” said Cees de Jager, SLB’s CEO. “We also thank the outgoing directors for their leadership, service, and commitment to the industry and Softwood Lumber Board. They were instrumental in guiding the SLB and helping us deliver significant impacts for the industry during our first term.”

About the Softwood Lumber Board:
The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote lumber’s value proposition and increase demand for softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. Through strategic investments in pro-wood communications, standards development, design and engineering assistance, research, demonstrations, and partnerships, the organization seeks to make softwood lumber the preferred material choice from both an economic and an environmental standpoint.

Ryan Flom
Softwood Lumber Board
971-339-4934
flom@softwoodlumberboard.org

