SOLA Group Inc. : Nets Editorial Honors at Jesse H. Neal Awards

Residential Design’s S. Claire Conroy Awarded Prestigious G.D. Crain Award at 65th Annual Neal Awards; Qualified Remodeler and Residential Design named Finalists for other awards

S. Claire Conroy, Editor-in-Chief of Residential Design magazine, was recently awarded the prestigious G.D. Crain Award for Distinguished Editorial Career at the 65th Jesse H. Neal Awards, the premier editorial awards for business-to-business journalists. Conroy received the award from Christopher Crain, SVP of Crain Communications and grandson of legendary editor G.D. Crain.

In picking Conroy for the award, the Neal Awards committee cited her years of journalistic excellence serving many audiences, in particular the residential architecture and building communities. Her highly successful launch of Residential Design magazines, with both print and digital editions in 2016 was also an important factor in Conroy’s selection for the award, said Michael Marchesano, Managing Director of Connectiv, which owns the Neal Awards.

“Residential Design is about the business of design excellence,” said Paul DeGrandis, president and co-owner of SOLA Group Inc. “We are thrilled at Claire’s success in launching this media brand three years ago. We look forward to her stewardship of it for many more years. The award is certainly fitting for all that she has accomplished so far.”

In addition to Conroy’s award, Residential Design magazine and Qualified Remodeler magazines, were honored to be named finalists in two Jesse H. Neal Award categories. Qualified Remodeler was recognized for its annual “Outdoor Living Planning Guide” and Residential Design was recognized for its series of design case studies.

“Our editorial and graphics teams have won a number of awards over the past few years. We expect that to continue,” said Patrick O’Toole, co-owner of SOLA Group Inc. and editorial director of the company. “It is simply our company’s commitment to cultivating deep and meaningful engagement with our audiences.”

In addition to Qualified Remodeler and Residential Design, SOLA Group owns the No. 1 kitchen and bath industry trade magazine Kitchen & Bath Design News. To learn more about SOLA Group Inc. go to www.solabrands.com, or email Paul DeGrandis at paul@solabrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005672/en/