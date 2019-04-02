SOLA Group Inc. : Nets Editorial Honors at Jesse H. Neal Awards

S. Claire Conroy, Editor-in-Chief of Residential
Design magazine, was recently awarded the prestigious G.D. Crain
Award for Distinguished Editorial Career at the 65th Jesse H.
Neal Awards, the premier editorial awards for business-to-business
journalists. Conroy received the award from Christopher Crain, SVP of
Crain Communications and grandson of legendary editor G.D. Crain.
In picking Conroy for the award, the Neal Awards committee cited her
years of journalistic excellence serving many audiences, in particular
the residential architecture and building communities. Her highly
successful launch of Residential Design magazines, with both
print and digital editions in 2016 was also an important factor in
Conroy’s selection for the award, said Michael Marchesano, Managing
Director of Connectiv, which owns the Neal Awards.
“Residential Design is about the business of design excellence,”
said Paul DeGrandis, president and co-owner of SOLA Group Inc. “We are
thrilled at Claire’s success in launching this media brand three years
ago. We look forward to her stewardship of it for many more years. The
award is certainly fitting for all that she has accomplished so far.”
In addition to Conroy’s award, Residential Design magazine and Qualified
Remodeler magazines, were honored to be named finalists in two
Jesse H. Neal Award categories. Qualified Remodeler was
recognized for its annual “Outdoor Living Planning Guide” and Residential
Design was recognized for its series of design case studies.
“Our editorial and graphics teams have won a number of awards over the
past few years. We expect that to continue,” said Patrick O’Toole,
co-owner of SOLA Group Inc. and editorial director of the company. “It
is simply our company’s commitment to cultivating deep and meaningful
engagement with our audiences.”
In addition to Qualified Remodeler and Residential Design, SOLA Group
owns the No. 1 kitchen and bath industry trade magazine Kitchen
& Bath Design News. To learn more about SOLA Group
