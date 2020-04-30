Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SOLAYER Raises US$10 Million in New Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

DRESDEN, Germany, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLAYER today announced that it has secured US$10 million in new financing from Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China (AMEC) and SOLAYER Co-Founder, Doug Schatz. SOLAYER develops physical vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering tools for the precision optics market. The company’s systems are engineered to enable 3D sensors, 5G networks, LIDAR, and other applications.  The new funds will be used to strengthen R&D programs, boost mass-production, and accelerate SOLAYER’s global expansion strategy.

AMEC is China’s leading provider of Etch and MOCVD products to manufacturers of semiconductors and LEDs. In addition to its investment, the company will become a distributor of SOLAYER’s products. SOLAYER will set up a Demo Lab at AMEC’s facility in China later this year.

SOLAYER’s R&D, manufacturing, and business operations will remain in Germany. 

AMEC’s CEO Dr. Gerald Z. Yin said: “We’re pleased to support SOLAYER with this strategic investment. We look forward to enabling adoption of the company’s products in the marketplace.”

“The deal marks a significant milestone for SOLAYER as the company moves into its next stage of growth,” said Co-Founder Doug Schatz.

For information on SOLAYER, please visit www.solayer.de
For information on SOLAYER’s optical coating tools, please visit https://solayer.de/optical-coating-tools
For information on AMEC, please visit www.amec-inc.com

Media Contact: solayer@genuitypr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pIKONICS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
01:13pSurgical quality improvement initiative reduces postoperative pulmonary complications over decade
GL
01:12pPREMIER INC. DATA : As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Demand for Drugs Used to Treat Related, Co-Morbid Conditions Also Soars
BU
01:11pNational Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI) Achieves ‘Current Information' Status with OTC Markets, Issues Corporate Update
GL
01:10pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:10pTANIUM : Recognised as One of the UK's “Best Workplaces” for 2020 by Great Place to Work®
BU
01:09pEASTERN CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:09pIHS MARKIT : Global LNG Demand Resilient in Face of COVID-19
PU
01:09pU.S. CELLULAR : Update on Supporting the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge
BU
01:08pAddiction Professionals Of North Carolina Reports Current Impact on NC Addiction Services and Requests Immediate Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Impact
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group