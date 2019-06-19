SOLIDIUM HAS ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT OF TIETO SHARES

Solidium has today conditionally agreed to purchase approximately 4.4 million Tieto shares from EVRY’s largest shareholder Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, acting through the company Lyngen Holdco S.A.R.L. (“Apax”). The sale and purchase contemplated is conditional, among other, upon the completion of the merger of Tieto and EVRY and includes customary conditions precedent.



Solidium’s shareholding in Tieto is currently 10.0%. After completion of the cross-border merger of Tieto and EVRY, Solidium’s shareholding would be diluted to 6.3% since EVRY’s shareholders will hold 37.5% of TietoEVRY. If the share sale and purchase between Solidium and Apax is completed, Solidium’s holding would remain at 10.0%.



Tieto has published more detailed information about the merger yesterday 18 June 2019.





