SOLVED - Data Alert - Missing Transparency Power Data

Affected commodity:

Transparency Power - all areas

Issue Description:

Missing all renewables data for all areas due to data processing failure at the source (TSOs).

Affected Date:

Issue started on 07.05.2020

Affected applications:

Affected paths and files:

All files under /transparency_data/power/csv/

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.