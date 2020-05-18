SOLVED - Data Alert - Missing Transparency Power Data

Affected commodity:
-
Transparency Power - all areas
Issue Description:
-
Missing all renewables data for all areas due to data processing failure at the source (TSOs).
Affected Date:
-
Issue started on 07.05.2020
Affected applications:
Affected paths and files:
-
All files under /transparency_data/power/csv/
Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.
