SOLVED - Data Alert - Missing Transparency Power Data

05/18/2020 | 10:11am EDT

Affected commodity:

  • Transparency Power - all areas

Issue Description:

  • Missing all renewables data for all areas due to data processing failure at the source (TSOs).

Affected Date:

  • Issue started on 07.05.2020

Affected applications:

Affected paths and files:

  • All files under /transparency_data/power/csv/

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:10:05 UTC
