SOLiD Enhances Deployment Flexibility Across All Bands with New ALLIANCE 2W Remote Unit

Plano, TX, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building and public safety infrastructure, today announced the new and improved 2W Remote Optic Unit (N2ROU) as an addition to SOLiD’s ALLIANCE portfolio. The ALLIANCE 2W Remote Unit (N2ROU) helps operators simplify installation, commissioning and management with a new durable design.

The new SOLiD ALLIANCE 2W remote unit can be mixed with other ALLIANCE remote units (5W, 20W and 40W) in a single system all driven by a common head end,allowing for simple firmware upgrades, cost efficiency and flexibility.

The new ALLIANCE 2W remote unit delivers +33 dBm output power per band, except 2.5TTD at +32 dBm, at the antenna port for the 600, 700LTE, 700 FirstNet, 800 (Sprint)/850C, 1900P, 2100AWS, 2300WCS bands, and 2.5TDD. This highly efficient, but small footprint unit can also support all commercial bands simultaneously. An optional Add-on Remote unit (AOR) can also be connected to the N2ROU to offer additional RF services.

With a rugged, yet compact NEMA 4 design, the new ALLIANCE 2W unit is designed for wall mounting, indoors or outdoors, but can also be rack mounted. A dry contact relay can be used for input alarms from external units, like battery backup systems. This compact design allows for maximum flexibility for future expansion.

Mike Williamson, Director of Product Management at SOLiD says, “With our customers in mind, the ALLIANCE 2W N2ROU was created to provide a solution that is as cost effective as possible. In doing so, we discovered the best way to achieve this is to have one common band module for all bands creating a cost efficient, reliable and rugged solution.”

The ALLIANCE 2W N2ROU also offers the additional benefits:

All commercial bands in one cabinet: 700 (including FirstNet), 800/850, 1900, 2100, 600, 2300, and 2500 Flexible 2500TDD deployment: either SISO (one or two sub-bands to support up to 120 MHz) or MIMO (one sub-band) Convection cooling VHF/UHF support in Add-on Remote (AOR)

For more information about the ALLIANCE platform, visit www.solid.com.

About SOLiD

SOLiD (https://www.solid.com) helps keep people stay connected and safe in a rapidly-changing world through a portfolio of RF Amplifier, RF Radio, and Optical Transport solutions. SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at some of the world’s best-known and most challenging venues including leading hospitals; professional, and college sports venues; government, university and Fortune 500 corporate buildings and campuses; international airports and metropolitan subways; and other high-profile sites. For further information on SOLiD DAS, Backhaul and Fronthaul solutions, go to www.solid.com or call 888-409-9997.





