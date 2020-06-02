SOMA Global : Expands Into North Carolina, Announces Partnership for Cloud-Based Public Safety

SOMA Global Awarded Contract for Public Safety Platform with the City of Whiteville Police Department

SOMA Global, a leading provider of Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™), has contracted with the City of Whiteville Police Department to implement North Carolina’s first cloud-native Public Safety Solution, fully running on the AWS GovCloud.

“We are thrilled to expand into North Carolina through our partnership with Whiteville,” said Peter Quintas, Founder and CEO of SOMA Global. “With so many of our SOMA team members calling North Carolina home, we take great pride in launching our cloud-based platform here.”

Residents in the community of Whiteville will be the first in North Carolina to have access to SOMA’s fully-integrated platform, which includes:

SOMA HUB - The Hub allows for quick and easy searches across multiple feeds and various law enforcement data sources.

- The Hub allows for quick and easy searches across multiple feeds and various law enforcement data sources. SOMA Dispatch - Computer-aided dispatch for law enforcement and fire-rescue response.

- Computer-aided dispatch for law enforcement and fire-rescue response. SOMA Records - Records management applications for incident-based reporting, and criminal data.

- Records management applications for incident-based reporting, and criminal data. SOMA Solve - Investigative tool linking detectives, patrol, and District Attorney.

- Investigative tool linking detectives, patrol, and District Attorney. SOMA Mobile - Mobile dispatch for patrol and other first responders.

- Mobile dispatch for patrol and other first responders. SOMA Fire - Fire Records and NFIRs Compliance, is included with the SOMA Records boilerplate record types to integrate and configure for fire support.

“Our agency is excited to be the first in North Carolina to begin using SOMA’s platform,” said Whiteville Police Department’s Chief Douglas Ipock, “We are confident that with SOMA we will be able to provide the highest level of service and safety to all Whiteville citizens.”

The North Carolina expansion marks the 6th state the SOMA Platform will be deployed into. SOMA plans to expand their reach in North Carolina this year with Whiteville as the seminal partner in the North Carolina market. With nearly 11 million residents in North Carolina and a booming tourist economy, it will become a leader in the South by embracing the reliability and accessibility of the SOMA platform.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded in 2017 to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their “Public Safety as a Service” (PSAAS™) Platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch. Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at www.somaglobal.com.

