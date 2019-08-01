Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SONIC Drive-In : Appoints Mother in Los Angeles as Its Creative Agency of Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

New campaign to debut early 2020

Sonic has appointed independent agency Mother in Los Angeles as its new agency of record, following a closed review.

Mother in Los Angeles will be responsible for all integrated marketing efforts for Sonic effective immediately.

“Mother brought a combination of art and science to Sonic throughout the review process,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “We look forward to collaborating with their team to create compelling consumer communications to accelerate our business momentum.

“We met smart and committed agency teams during our search and were impressed with the caliber of thinking, creativity and quality people from all. Our decision came down to the best fit with Mother based on their creative insights into our brand and customers.”

“We are humbled to be partnering with such an iconic brand and passionate team, whose love for Sonic has been contagious,” said Peter Ravailhe, CEO & Partner, Mother USA. “We believe that both creatively and commercially, Sonic has the potential to redefine the conventions and behaviors of the category, whilst staying true to its core values that makes it one of America’s most loved brands.”

Sonic began the agency search process earlier this year. Sonic retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, NY, NY to assist with the process.

About Sonic

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Mother

Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It’s here that the group decided that they were hungry to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional advertising agencies and be 100% independent. Today, Mother is still a fiercely independent creative agency, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and South America. For more information, visit https://motherfamily.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pSEC Charges Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Former Senior Executives with Accounting Fraud
NE
03:55pFREIGHTCAR AMERICA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL : New Chief Risk Officer – Tamina O'Neill Joins Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
AQ
03:54pPGT INNOVATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:53pYARDI : Matrix Bulletin Examines New York Rent Control Law
PR
03:52pMexico's dependence on U.S. demand spells trouble for weak economy
RE
03:51pLowe's Lays Off Thousands of Store Workers--2nd Update
DJ
03:50pFACEBOOK : FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ
RE
03:50pCOLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pCouncil for Citizens Against Government Waste Urges Congress to Approve USMCA
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2TRUMP'S CHINA TARIFFS RATTLE MARKETS: stocks, oil tumble
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT shares light up as it streamlines new age brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group