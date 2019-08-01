SONIC Drive-In : Appoints Mother in Los Angeles as Its Creative Agency of Record

New campaign to debut early 2020

Sonic has appointed independent agency Mother in Los Angeles as its new agency of record, following a closed review.

Mother in Los Angeles will be responsible for all integrated marketing efforts for Sonic effective immediately.

“Mother brought a combination of art and science to Sonic throughout the review process,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for Sonic. “We look forward to collaborating with their team to create compelling consumer communications to accelerate our business momentum.

“We met smart and committed agency teams during our search and were impressed with the caliber of thinking, creativity and quality people from all. Our decision came down to the best fit with Mother based on their creative insights into our brand and customers.”

“We are humbled to be partnering with such an iconic brand and passionate team, whose love for Sonic has been contagious,” said Peter Ravailhe, CEO & Partner, Mother USA. “We believe that both creatively and commercially, Sonic has the potential to redefine the conventions and behaviors of the category, whilst staying true to its core values that makes it one of America’s most loved brands.”

Sonic began the agency search process earlier this year. Sonic retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, NY, NY to assist with the process.

About Sonic

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Mother

Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It’s here that the group decided that they were hungry to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional advertising agencies and be 100% independent. Today, Mother is still a fiercely independent creative agency, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and South America. For more information, visit https://motherfamily.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005767/en/