SONIC Drive-In : Rounds up Fair Faves to Ring in Fall

SONIC® Drive-In brings the thrills and flavors of the fair to a drive-in near you with the launch of a new lineup of crispy and delicious Fair Faves. Serving iconic fair foods without the usual long lines and high prices, SONIC’s Fair Faves include three sweet and savory snacks including the return of fan-favorite OREO® A La Mode, spicy Ched ‘R’ Peppers® and the classic Corn Dog.

Fans of America’s favorite cookie welcome back OREO® A La Mode made with three OREO® cookies, perfectly battered and fried to create a delightfully hot, gooey treat served with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream perfect for dipping. Balancing the sweet with salty and savory, Ched ‘R’ Peppers are made with juicy, spicy jalapenos filled with melty cheddar cheese, breaded and fried to perfection, and served with a cool side of tangy Ranch dipping sauce. Rounding out the Fair Faves trio, SONIC’s famous Corn Dog is a delicious hot dog surrounded in sweet corn batter, lightly fried to a crispy golden brown.

“So many people go to local fairs to share treats you can only find at the fair with friends and family. Bringing fair fun to SONIC with these crunchy and battered, sweet and savory treats to ring in fall is a perfect fit for us,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Fair food has been in SONIC’s DNA for decades – we love to bring creative innovation to our guests that no one else can deliver. Even if you’re not near a fair, or don’t want to brave the crowds, this trio of Fair Faves makes it easy to have that free-spirited, fun-loving fair feeling with a quick and easy inexpensive trip to your local SONIC!”

Ched ‘R’ Peppers and the Corn Dog remain on the menu while the OREO® A La Mode is only available for a limited time, while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to Order Ahead using the SONIC mobile app, available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to be first in line, every time**.

OREO® A La Mode and Ched ‘R’ Peppers start at just $2.99* while the Corn Dog starts at just $0.99*.

*Tax not included. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

**See app for details. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Sonic

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com

