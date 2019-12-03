Log in
News : Companies

SONIC Joins Giving Tuesday Movement with $500,000 Donation to Teachers

12/03/2019 | 07:32am EST

The brand’s Limeades for Learning program offers matching gift for public school teacher projects

SONIC® Drive-In kicks off the giving season by matching donations made to SONIC teacher projects through Limeades for Learning today, on Giving Tuesday. Matching gifts to public school teacher projects on LimeadesforLearning.com up to $500,000, SONIC, together with longtime nonprofit partner DonorsChoose, is helping public school teachers obtain necessary supplies and innovative learning materials for their students.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005024/en/

SONIC® Drive-In kicks off the giving season by matching donations made to SONIC teacher projects through Limeades for Learning today, on Giving Tuesday. (Photo: Business Wire)

SONIC® Drive-In kicks off the giving season by matching donations made to SONIC teacher projects through Limeades for Learning today, on Giving Tuesday. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Incredible teachers across the country make a difference in the lives of their students each day, and Limeades for Learning is our way to celebrate teachers and help thousands of teachers to achieve their classroom goals,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “We encourage everyone to join us in the spirit of the holidays by donating to a project that inspires them, and SONIC will match that donation dollar for dollar.”

To help SONIC help teachers and join in Giving Tuesday, simply visit the projects page on LimeadesforLearning.com, browse projects submitted by teachers, select a project, and click “Donate” to make a contribution.

As a supporter of public school teachers and their students nationwide, SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative teaching techniques to inspire creativity and learning. Since the launch of Limeades for Learning in 2009, SONIC has donated a total of $14,754,912 to public school teachers, supporting 18,438 teachers and impacting 3,975,180 students across the country. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn more about the program and the many opportunities to support public school teachers in partnership with SONIC throughout the school year.

About SONIC

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Since its founding by a Bronx teacher in 2000, 4 million people and partners have given $909 million to projects reaching 37 million students. Unique among education funding platforms, the DonorsChoose team vets each project request and ships resources directly to the school, ensuring full transparency. Every donor receives photos of their project in action, thank-yous from the classroom, and a cost report showing how every dollar was spent. DonorsChoose was the first charity to make the top 10 on Fast Company’s list of the Most Innovative Companies in the World. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
