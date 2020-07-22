SONIC Makes Finding New Menu Items and Promotions Easier With New Amazon Alexa Skill

SONIC is the first QSR brand to use a new Alexa functionality with its app that will let guests find the nearest location and explore new offerings with their voice

SONIC®, America’s Drive-In® teams up with Amazon to make guests’ digital experience more convenient, enabling them to connect with the SONIC App on their mobile devices simply by asking Alexa.

SONIC Drive-In teams up with Amazon to make guests’ digital experience more convenient with new Amazon Alexa Skill. (Photo: Business Wire)

To get started, guests who make requests via the Alexa app, Alexa built-in phones or Alexa mobile accessories such as Echo Buds can say, “Alexa, open SONIC.” They can then say, “Alexa, ask SONIC for a nearby location,” or “Alexa, ask SONIC what’s new?” and be taken directly to the “Find a Location” or “What’s New” section of the SONIC Mobile App.

“Alexa for Apps is a natural fit for our mobile strategy as we are always on the lookout for new ways that technology can help us serve our millions of devoted fans better,” said Kim Lewis, vice president of digital strategies for SONIC. “Hungry consumers make choices quickly and asking Alexa on their mobile device to find nearby SONIC locations and discover new menu items removes friction from the process. In the future, we plan to build on our new custom skill, adding great features to make it even easier for our guests and fans to satisfy their SONIC cravings.”

SONIC’s robust digital infrastructure enables guests to engage where, when and how they want, and the Alexa skill, developed by SONIC’s digital content agency VaynerMedia, is just one of the latest actions SONIC is taking to evolve its commitment to providing the most personalized quick service restaurant experience.

The SONIC App is available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and offers contactless ordering and payment. Next time you want to satisfy your SONIC cravings, just say, “Alexa, open SONIC.”

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

Available nationwide since September 2018, SONIC’s best-in-class order ahead feature leverages the brand’s unique drive-in format to add extra levels of convenience and personalization unmatched in the industry. Every guest is first in line, every time.

