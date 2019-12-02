Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SORL Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of SORL Auto Parts, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SORL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:01am EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) to Ruili International Inc., formed on behalf of a consortium consisting of SORL’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, certain directors of SORL, and Ruili Group Co., Ltd. (collectively, the “Consortium”), and Ruili International Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”) for $4.72 per share is fair to SORL shareholders. On behalf of SORL shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a SORL shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit SORL Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The SORL merger investigation concerns whether SORL and members of its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for SORL shareholders; (2) determine whether the Consortium and Merger Sub are underpaying for SORL; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SORL shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a SORL shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/sorl-auto-parts-inc-stock-merger-ruili-consortium/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:18aS&T BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aGRIFOLS : to present latest Alzheimer's clinical trial results
PR
09:17aPbsc partners with careem indubaito launch first large-scale electric bike-share network inthe middle east
GL
09:16aWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Spring Medical Centre
AQ
09:16aICF : To Host Investor Day On December 3, 2019
PR
09:16aCHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, December 9, 2019
PR
09:16aMateon Therapeutics Team Publishes Three New Peer-Reviewed Oncology Articles Outlining the Clinical Impact Potential of Its First-In-Class Anti-TGF-Beta RNA Therapeutic OT101/Trabedersen
GL
09:16aOllie's Bargain Outlet Announces Unexpected Passing of Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Mark Butler
GL
09:16aNUVEEN : High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund Announces Termination and Liquidation
BU
09:16aCheck Point Software Extends Leadership in Cloud Security with Unmatched Serverless Protection
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group