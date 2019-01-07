SOS LAB :, World's First Hybrid LiDAR Company to Introduce Its Improved 3D LiDAR Sensor at CES 2019

SOS LAB, the world's first and most prominent developer of hybrid LiDAR for self-driving cars, plans to introduce its new and improved 3D LiDAR sensor to the international market at CES 2019, which runs from January 8 to 11 in Las Vegas.

In addition to their 3D hybrid LiDAR (SL-1) for autonomous vehicles, SOS LAB will display their 2D scanning LiDAR (GL-3) for auto-guided vehicles and drones, and their 2D solid-state LiDAR (TL-3), used in security systems to detect near-field (5-10m) obstacles.

A private live demonstration of 3D hybrid LiDAR (SL-1) will be performed in the main hall of CES 2019, at booth 3002 of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC). A public live demonstration of 2D LiDAR (GL-3/ TL-3) will be also performed in the same location.

SOS LAB secured $6 million in series A funding in Sept. 2018, and has grown rapidly since its founding in 2016, employing over 40 people and greatly expanding its two R&D centers in Korea and business development center in Silicon Valley.

SOS LAB continues to garner international acclaim, including their recent win at the K-Global Pitching Contest in Silicon Valley in November 2018, and second place in China's 2018 Innovation Future AI startup competition the same month.

SOS LAB is now developing its highly anticipated, next-generation solid-state LiDAR, as well as preparing for mass-production of its hybrid LiDAR scanner in 2019. SOS LAB's current hybrid scanning method and upcoming solid-state designs are expected to set the industry standard for affordable, accurate scanning solutions for autonomous vehicles.

