SOS LAB :, World's First Hybrid LiDAR Company to Introduce Its Improved 3D LiDAR Sensor at CES 2019

SOS
LAB, the world's first and most prominent developer of hybrid LiDAR
for self-driving cars, plans to introduce its new and improved 3D LiDAR
sensor to the international market at CES 2019, which runs from January
8 to 11 in Las Vegas.
In addition to their 3D hybrid LiDAR (SL-1)
for autonomous vehicles, SOS LAB will display their 2D scanning LiDAR (GL-3)
for auto-guided vehicles and drones, and their 2D solid-state LiDAR (TL-3),
used in security systems to detect near-field (5-10m) obstacles.
A private live demonstration of 3D hybrid LiDAR (SL-1) will be performed
in the main hall of CES 2019, at booth
3002 of the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC). A
public live demonstration of 2D LiDAR (GL-3/ TL-3) will be also
performed in the same location.
SOS
LAB secured $6 million in series A funding in Sept. 2018, and has
grown rapidly since its founding in 2016, employing over 40 people and
greatly expanding its two R&D centers in Korea and business development
center in Silicon Valley.
SOS
LAB continues to garner international acclaim, including their
recent win at the K-Global Pitching Contest in Silicon Valley in
November 2018, and second place in China's 2018 Innovation Future AI
startup competition the same month.
SOS
LAB is now developing its highly anticipated, next-generation
solid-state LiDAR, as well as preparing for mass-production of its
hybrid LiDAR scanner in 2019. SOS LAB's current hybrid scanning method
and upcoming solid-state designs are expected to set the industry
standard for affordable, accurate scanning solutions for autonomous
vehicles.
