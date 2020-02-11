Log in
SOSi Acquires Data Analytics Software Company in Europe

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

SOS International LLC (SOSi) announced today its acquisition of an advanced analytics software company based in Denmark called NorthStar Systems. This is the fifth acquisition SOSi has made since 2016, following New World Solutions, Defense Group, Inc., STG Group Holdings, Inc., and Vykin Corporation.

“We’re continuing to expand our strategic position by acquiring unique and differentiating technologies where we see the potential for growth,” said Julian Setian, SOSi President & CEO. “We’re on the leading edge of developing human language and communication technology applications in the U.S. Government market, including artificial intelligence, neural network-based machine translation, and automatic speech recognition.”

SOSi’s acquisitions over the past several years have significantly expanded the company’s core service offerings and led to the development of market discriminating technology solutions. SOSi has built a data analytics platform that uses multiple protocols to navigate, identify, index, and visualize unique communication data sets built to support key mission areas. SOSi has also developed a proprietary cloud-based artificial intelligence platform that uses deep learning algorithms to quickly sift through more than one million data sources in real-time throughout the world. The combined platform uses a variety of indicators to identify and track data trends to improve situational awareness and enhance national security.

SOSi leverages Agile/DevOps development principles to quickly design and develop software solutions that meet its customers’ unique performance, quality, and delivery needs. The company is a member of the ACT-IAC (American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council) DevOps working group, which is defining a Federal DevOps Maturity Model and DevOps Primer to establish best practices across the federal market.

ABOUT SOSi

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes military logistics, intelligence analysis, software development, and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.sosi.com and connect with SOSi on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
