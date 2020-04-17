Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SP Confederation of Industry of Czech Republ : Total of 80 pct of Czech exporters struggling with orders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:03am EDT

A total of 80 percent of Czech exporters are facing setbacks due to the anti-coronavirus restrictions, with almost 20 percent having lost all orders and 61 percent struggling with a declining number of orders, according to the latest survey conducted by the Confederation of Industry among 111 exporters.

On the other hand, more than 20 percent of respondents said their foreign clients have not cancelled a single order. As many as 43 percent of Czech exporters are receiving no new orders from abroad and 45 percent are receiving fewer orders than before the coronavirus crisis. Apart from the declining orders, respondents are also facing difficulties with logistics, which are being complicated by bureaucracy, checks and long queues at borders. The survey has also shown that a lot of companies have insufficient information on the state aid they may use.

Three quarters of respondents are considering using the Foreign Ministry's PROPEA programme.
Twelve percent of exporters intend to apply for support via export guarantee and insurance company EGAP and 43 percent are considering it. More than a third of companies want to use free consulting offered by state-run agency CzechTrade. According to Lukas Martin of the Confederation of Industry, exporters would welcome state support for their participation in foreign trade fairs and exhibitions. 'The Czech economy is directly dependant on exports.The ratio of exports to GDP in the country reaches about 80 percent,' he said.

Source: ČTK

Disclaimer

SP - Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 13:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22aBurnout fears deny De Kock South Africa test captaincy
RE
09:19aWorld Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief
RE
09:19aWorld Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief
RE
09:18aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : Delay to GDP and Retail Sales Index publication dates
PU
09:18aNIH to launch public-private partnership to speed COVID-19 vaccine and treatment options
PU
09:16aBoeing, lockdown easing hopes set to lift Wall Street
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aSTANFORD UNIVERSITY : Water heaters' methane leaks are high, but fixable
PU
09:12aDeutsche Bank investor files new motion to oust chair at shareholder meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group