Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 11:55am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ONCE)?
     
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 25, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (“Spark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: ONCE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Roche Holding Ltd. (“Roche”) (OTCQX: RHHBY), in a transaction valued at approximately $4.8 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Spark will receive $114.50 in cash for each share of Spark common stock.

If you own common stock of Spark and purchased any shares before February 25, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pF5 : India embracing technologies to advance their digital transformation strategy , reveals F5 Networks survey
AQ
12:13pOxford BioMedica Looks to Cut Costs of Gene Therapies With Microsoft Collaboration -- Update
DJ
12:11pVISA : ATMIA Academy to select 10 scholarship recipients
AQ
12:11pFISERV : NationalLink, Fiserv help merchants simplify smart safe cash management
AQ
12:11pABU DHABI AVIATION : Desert Challenge under starter's orders
AQ
12:10pQ FREE : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:10pLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Notice of 2019 AGM and Publication of 2018 Annual Report
PR
12:10pU.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao Announces New Council to Support Hyperloop Commercialization
GL
12:10pBOEING : France Bars Boeing 737 MAX Planes From Its Airspace
DJ
12:09pCENTRAL PUERTO : Ps. 17,185 Million in Net Results and New Expansion Projects
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018
4Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
5Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.