SPB ATVI BRS UMC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE: SPB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Class Period: June 14, 2016 and April 25, 2018

Get additional information about SPB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019

Get additional information about ATVI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about BRS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: October 28, 2015 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about UMC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/united-microelectronics-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com