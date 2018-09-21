Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SPECA at 20: Strengthening the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia to deliver on the 2030 Agenda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

Marking the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), high-level participants from the seven landlocked participating countries - Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, recognized the benefits of regional integration and cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the region.

The 2018 SPECA Economic Forum was held in Almaty from 20 to 21 September, followed by the 13th session of the SPECA Governing Council. Jointly organized by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan - current Chair country of SPECA, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (ECE), the Forum considered how developments in transport, trade, water, energy, the environment, statistics, ICT and innovation, and gender could transform geographical constraints into advantages, while other integration initiatives could facilitate the economic development of SPECA countries.

The Governing Council and the Forum agreed on a set of practical recommendations for structural reform to address the challenges of sustainable development in the subregion. These recommendations clearly outlined steps for strengthening SPECA as a unique platform to harness regional cooperation for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

'As a UN platform, SPECA can be a forum for the countries and development partners to join forces and work towards progress on sustainable development for the region,' said Ms. Monika Linn, Principal Adviser and Chief of Sustainable Development and Gender Unit at UNECE.

Mr. Hirohito Toda, Head of the ESCAP Subregional Office for North and Central Asia highlighted that high-transaction costs impede the integration of landlocked developing countries into the global economy. 'Integration provides impetus for further economic diversification. Such economic transformation, however needs to consider its impact on gender, as well as the statistics needed to measure the resulting economic, social and environmental change, so that growth is inclusive, broad-based and equitable.'

Mr. Zavqi Zavqizoda, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and Chairperson of the SPECA Working Group on Trade added, 'Significant progress had been made towards the achievement of SDG target 17.10 on the promotion of a multilateral rules-based trading system under the WTO in the SPECA setting through the regional Trade Policy Forum in Ashgabat, meetings on Aid-for-Trade, and two readiness assessments of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.'

SPECA was established through the Tashkent Declaration of 26 March 1998 to promote regional economic cooperation in Central Asia and the integration of these countries with the economies of Europe and Asia. Stronger subregional cooperation helps countries to fully capitalize on their strategic advantages and jointly address their economic and social challenges.

The SPECA Governing Council elected Turkmenistan to chair the Programme in 2019. The next Economic Forum will focus on connectivity, trade and transport facilitation in the age of the SDGs. The Economic Forum and Governing Council session are scheduled to take place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November 2019.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Katie Elles, Public Information Officer, ESCAP
M: (66) 9481 525 36 / E: elles@un.org

Information Unit, UNECE
Tel.: +41 (0) 22 917 44 44; E: unece_info@un.org

Disclaimer

ESCAP - Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pSPECA AT 20 : Strengthening the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia to deliver on the 2030 Agenda
PU
12:48pBudget deficit jumps in August, but little pressure on Hammond
RE
12:45pThailand, Patient Zero in Asia's Financial Crisis, Enjoys a Much Better 2018 -- Update
DJ
12:44pNOTICE : Addition to the S&P BSE SME IPO Index
PU
12:41pSterling derivative bets rise as Brexit endgame nears
RE
12:39pPAX : Peace but still no reconciliation in Cesar mining region
PU
12:34pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : 30,000 Ukrainian households benefit from EBRD’s energy efficiency programme
PU
12:19pVAT GAP : Frequently asked questions
PU
12:15pOil up on supply concerns before OPEC and other producers meet
RE
12:14pOil up on supply concerns before OPEC and other producers meet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever
3MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.