SPECTRA Technologies :’ Unattended Payment System Ideal for Transportation Hubs

Unattended technology is everywhere, such as unattended shop and the transportation sector. SPECTRA developed new product to support Hong Kong’s transportation payment system. We are proud to release the T300 Unattended, a real workhorse among mobile payment systems for unattended retail environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005115/en/

Transportation hubs like the MTR or bus networks require totally unattended payment systems that are reliable and can accept all payment types, including credit card variations and mobile transactions. The T300U is one of a handful of payment terminals that meet all criteria to be endorsed as being “totally unattended,” even in outdoor areas.

SPECTRA delivers major transportation venues like the MTR with solid and reliable terminals which have a robust set of payment features. T300U transactions are simple, secure, and accept all payment schemes, like Visa, MasterCard, MasterCard Contactless, Visa PayWave, AliPay, WeChat Pay, AE, JCB, etc. —providing Hongkongers, Chinese and overseas travelers with a payment option that allows them to quickly get on their way. Speed and reliability are critical in venues like the MTR, where hundreds of thousands of transactions must be processed in rapid succession all day, 365 days a year.

This sturdy little device is ideal for totally unattended ticketing kiosks; the large color display and raised keypad numbers deliver a hassle-free customer experience to commuters and travelers. The T300U can also be integrated into transportation gateways to allow access via credit card matching or QR code scanning. And, the T300U can support additional profit centers such as unattended vending machines, self-service laundry, electric vehicle charging station, etc.

For more information, please click on https://bit.ly/2NG0Lis

About SPECTRA Technologies

The Pioneer of Fintech, Since 1993

SPECTRA Technologies started advocating for a cash to e-payment revolution in the 90s when cash was the major currency and “Fintech” did not even exist.

Growing from a startup company in Hong Kong to become a key player in Asia, and today, exporting products and forming partnerships in more than 65 countries. SPECTRA payment terminals cover 90% of merchants in Hong Kong during peak periods. Over 100,000 devices are currently working in HK.

The success story and passion for Fintech has inspired many young developers to pursue e-payment design. SPECTRA Technologies has and will continue to lead the industry in e-payment development and drive the Fintech revolution.

www.spectratech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005115/en/