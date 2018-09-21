SPECTRA Technologies :’ Unattended Payment System Ideal for Transportation Hubs

Unattended technology is everywhere, such as unattended shop and the
transportation sector. SPECTRA developed new product to support Hong
Kong’s transportation payment system. We are proud to release the T300
Unattended, a real workhorse among mobile payment systems for unattended
retail environments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005115/en/
Transportation hubs like the MTR or bus networks require totally
unattended payment systems that are reliable and can accept all payment
types, including credit card variations and mobile transactions. The
T300U is one of a handful of payment terminals that meet all criteria to
be endorsed as being “totally unattended,” even in outdoor areas.
SPECTRA delivers major transportation venues like the MTR with solid and
reliable terminals which have a robust set of payment features. T300U
transactions are simple, secure, and accept all payment schemes, like
Visa, MasterCard, MasterCard Contactless, Visa PayWave, AliPay, WeChat
Pay, AE, JCB, etc. —providing Hongkongers, Chinese and overseas
travelers with a payment option that allows them to quickly get on their
way. Speed and reliability are critical in venues like the MTR, where
hundreds of thousands of transactions must be processed in rapid
succession all day, 365 days a year.
This sturdy little device is ideal for totally unattended ticketing
kiosks; the large color display and raised keypad numbers deliver a
hassle-free customer experience to commuters and travelers. The T300U
can also be integrated into transportation gateways to allow access via
credit card matching or QR code scanning. And, the T300U can support
additional profit centers such as unattended vending machines,
self-service laundry, electric vehicle charging station, etc.
For more information, please click on https://bit.ly/2NG0Lis
About SPECTRA Technologies
The Pioneer of Fintech, Since 1993
SPECTRA Technologies started advocating for a cash to e-payment
revolution in the 90s when cash was the major currency and “Fintech” did
not even exist.
Growing from a startup company in Hong Kong to become a key player in
Asia, and today, exporting products and forming partnerships in more
than 65 countries. SPECTRA payment terminals cover 90% of merchants in
Hong Kong during peak periods. Over 100,000 devices are currently
working in HK.
The success story and passion for Fintech has inspired many young
developers to pursue e-payment design. SPECTRA Technologies has and will
continue to lead the industry in e-payment development and drive the
Fintech revolution.
www.spectratech.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005115/en/