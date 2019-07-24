Log in
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

07/24/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK)? 
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to July 24, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (“Speedway” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TRK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by with Sonic Financial Corporation  (“Sonic”).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Speedway will receive $19.75 per share in cash.

If you own common stock of Speedway and purchased any shares before July 24, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
