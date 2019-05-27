Log in
SPG Media : Wins Award for The Best Video Production Company in Toronto

05/27/2019

SPG Media, a media production company specializing in video commercials and corporate video production has earned the IIFFT (International Indian Film Festival of Toronto) Award for The Best Video Production Company in Toronto. The IIFFT in conjunction with many industry leaders and Bollywood celebrities recognizes production companies in the media industry through the IIFFT company recognition awards.

“Video production is slowly becoming the main communication tool between a brand and their consumers. The higher the production and content quality, the better the message is conveyed,” said Safeer Qureshi, CEO of SPG Media. “That’s why we’re very excited in supporting the IIFFT to help set a higher standard for the industry.”

The IIFFT Awards consist of nominating multiple companies each specializing in an area of the media industry including Best Acting Agency, Best live performance company and Best Video Production Company. Each nominee is required to have previously worked on a project with IIFFT. The nominations are then narrowed down to a winner in each category.

“There’s no real secret to high production video. It’s all about how it’s executed,” said Qureshi. “Even though the tools to produce high quality video are getting more accessible, companies are still lacking the knowledge and ability to be able to use them how they’re meant to be used. It’s not just about having a fast car, you have to know how to drive it to its full potential.”

SPG Media is constantly incorporating the latest technology to help improve production quality. However, they do not rely on it to create the final product and simply use them as tools to help make the process more efficient.

About SPG Media

SPG Media is an award-winning video production company consisting of visionaries and perfectionists. Their area of expertise is in designing emotion-striking messages that help communicate the message that clients have, to their desired audience. Whether it be a message communicated in a comedic way or a heartfelt message only explained through sincere emotion, SPG Media combines Hollywood-level high quality video with creative storytelling to produce the perfect video every time.

More information at www.spg-media.com. Make your first impression last.


© Business Wire 2019
