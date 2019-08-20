|
SPH REIT : Establishment Of S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
08/20/2019 | 08:33pm EDT
Establishment Of S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 21, 2019 8:25
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Establishment of S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
Announcement Reference
SG190821OTHR6G8F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Wai Pun
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The Announcement is attached.
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 00:32:03 UTC
