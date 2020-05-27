SPIE : Digital Library to Reduce Institutional Subscription Prices by 10% for 2021

The reduction will apply to all institutional SPIE Digital Library and journal subscriptions

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, today announced a 10% price reduction for 2021 SPIE Digital Library and SPIE Journal institutional subscriptions.

This discount comes in recognition of the challenges facing the library and research communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SPIE Digital Library, the world’s largest collection of optics and photonics applied research, comprises more than 525,000 publications. SPIE is committed to enabling the broadest possible dissemination of information to researchers, engineers, and academics worldwide.

“In this unprecedented time, it is our focus to be a responsible not-for-profit partner to both the library and research communities,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “We are in this together, and we aim to use our resources to help lessen the burden on the communities it is our mission to serve.”

The discount applies to both new and renewing SPIE Digital Library Institutional subscriptions, as well as institutional subscriptions to individual SPIE Journals invoicing after 1 June 2020. Pricing for all other SPIE publications will remain flat for 2021.

