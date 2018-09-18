SPIRIT DSP: MTS and MEDSI Launched VideoMost Software-Powered Mobile Telemedicine Services

SPIRIT DSP, business communications software engines provider, with
software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries,
announced that MEDSI, Russia's largest private national healthcare
chain, and MTS, the country’s biggest mobile operator, have launched
SmartMed, a telemedicine platform offering digital medical services.
The platform is based on SPIRIT DSP’s VideoMost software video
conferencing server and mobile clients. MTS serves over 100 million
mobile subscribers in Russia and across the other CIS states. MEDSI is
the largest Russian private healthcare services provider, whose
2,000-plus medical doctors offer services to about 8 million people
every year in its 40 clinics across the country.
"We’ve launched a telemedicine platform that will serve as a base for
providing additional services in the digital medicine space, a
strategically important business area for MTS," Alexey Kornya, the CEO
of MTS, said.
Commenting on the launch of the telemedicine platform, MEDSI President
Elena Brusilova noted that telemedicine makes high-quality medical care
available to a wide range of patients, including those in remote
regions, small towns and villages.
The SmartMed mobile app is now available in App
Store and Google
Play. SmartMed is an interactive telehealth app that enables
patients to get a simple, secure video chat with MEDSI specialists and
receive remote professional medical consultations from any place and at
any time. The app makes it possible for patients’ questions to be
answered immediately in a real-time video chat that is powered by
VideoMost SDK.
Such timely and professional consultations help reduce the risk of small
health problems becoming major complications. SmartMed’s database
contains more than 30 different types of medical experts, ranging from
general practitioners to specialists, such as pediatricians, therapists,
allergists, otolaryngologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists and
cardiologists amongst others.
An access to video consultations helps prevent diseases through early
diagnosis and enables patients to get full explanations of the results
of their medical tests. It also provides them with an option to have
additional consultations with their doctors after a live appointment or
get a second medical opinion from other specialists.
SPIRIT’s VideoMost
software video conferencing server and TeamSpirit.IM
mobile video messenger form a platform for mobile telehealth services
for remote consultations, internal meetings between physicians/nurses
and medical team’s discussions, real-time clinical diagnoses, treatment,
care or support, as well as sharing of patients’ digital diagnostic
images, health histories, etc.
About SPIRIT DSP
SPIRIT DSP’s innovative carrier-grade
voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and
software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1
billion people in over 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP’s software is licensed
to/powers popular products from global technology leaders, including
Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile,
Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+,
Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung,
Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE and over 250 others.
VideoMost.com
is SPIRIT’s software video conferencing server product, TeamSpirit.IM
is its enterprise mobile video messenger product.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005646/en/