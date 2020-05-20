SPOT Introduces the New SPOT X Jeep® Edition 2-Way Satellite Messenger

SPOT X combines proven S.O.S. emergency notification technology with messaging functionality and a rugged Jeep brand look for personal safety and peace of mind

SPOT LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and the leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced the launch of an exclusive SPOT X™ Jeep® Edition 2-way satellite messenger. This newest product launch comes after SPOT recently entered a licensing deal with the Jeep brand.

The SPOT X Jeep Edition offers 2-way message capabilities with an on-board backlit display and Qwerty keyboard, GPS location tracking, and direct communication with emergency services in one portable, lightweight device. The new Jeep Edition combines the capabilities SPOT is known for with Jeep branding.

The SPOT X Jeep Edition is the latest product introduction to the award-winning SPOT family of devices, providing affordable, off the grid messaging and tracking. Through a direct connection to the GEOS International Emergency Coordination Center, SPOT has triggered over 7,000 rescues around the globe.

Key Features of the SPOT X Jeep Edition:

Bluetooth wireless technology allows pairing option to perform device functions using the SPOT X app

Send and receive messages with family and friends when beyond cellular range

S.O.S. emergency notification and direct 2-way messaging with 24/7 Search and Rescue services

Check-In “OK” with the push of a single button directly to pre-set contacts

Navigation: Built-in compass and programmable waypoints

Rechargeable lithium battery averaging a life of 10 days when tracking in 10-minute intervals

GPS Tracking and SPOT Mapping interface to Share your Adventures

Pricing and Availability: The SPOT X Jeep Edition will be available online at FindMeSpot.com. The device retails for $274.99 with several annual service plans available, beginning at $11.95 per month. More pricing and product details are available at www.FindMeSPOT.com/Jeep.

About SPOT:

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar Satellite Network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate over 7,000 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Jeep:

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

