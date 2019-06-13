Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SPRINT DEADLINE: Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Reminds Sprint Corporation Investors of Important June 21st Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) from January 31, 2019 through April 16, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 21, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages Sprint investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Sprint class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1559.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653, or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. In a subsequent letter to the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), Sprint admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were “incomplete” and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered “free lines.” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1559.html, or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653, or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What The Truck?!? Backhaul – Love Is An ECom Battlefield
PU
06:49pMCGRATH : FY19 Trading Update Opens in a new Window
PU
06:47pJETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New York's Hometown Airline® Celebrates Ongoing Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
BU
06:46pRAVENSOURCE FUND : declares semi-annual distribution
AQ
06:46pFIRST 5 CALIFORNIA : 's Statement on the Legislature's Passage of the State Budget
BU
06:45pBROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
RE
06:44pWATER INTELLIGENCE : Reacquisition of Tuscon, Arizona Franchise
PU
06:42pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cloudera, Inc. Investors
BU
06:40pUK blames Iran for oil tanker attacks - government source
RE
06:39pVALVOLINE : Alex Bowman to Drive Valvoline American Heroes Paint Scheme in Independence Day Weekend Race at Daytona
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC : Unum Therapeutics Strengthens and Expands Leadership Team
4GARMIN : GARMIN : Three Ways to Make Father's Day More Adventurous
5OANDO : Federal High Court of Lagos Adjourns Hearing Between Oando PLC's Group Chief Executive and Deputy G..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About