SPS Commerce : Lineup for SPS IN>CHI18 announced

Fresh off the success of IN>SF18, SPS Commerce is gearing up to visit the next location in its series of networking events in less than two weeks: The windy city of Chicago!

SPS IN>CHI18 takes place on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Along with co-sponsor and partner, ShipStation, the two leaders in the retail industry will take over the patio at River Roast to bring together a select group of local retailers and brands for a discussion on building a solution stack that enables exceptional shopping experiences.

Forrester vice president and principal analyst, Brendan Witcher, along with a panel of peers, will offer a 30-minute presentation and panel discussion, to be followed by networking and the opportunity for attendees to continue the conversation with industry professionals from the region.

'Each retailer and supplier has a unique approach to how they are evolving their technologies to address their corporate goals,' said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. 'IN>CHI18 attendees will hear straightforward advice from guest speaker, Brendan Witcher, and their peers facing these same challenges. SPS is proud to host this event and provide an insightful forum where local retail professionals can share experiences and inspire one another.'

The lineup of guest speakers and panelists at the IN>CHI18 event include:

Brendan Witcher, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester

Jeff Saxton, Director of Systems, tag

Scott Palmer, COO, Spikeball

George Wojciechowski, Co-founder, ShipBob

Kevin Kline, Channel Manager, ShipStation

Can't make it to Chicago? Future events will take place in Minneapolis, New York City and Los Angeles.