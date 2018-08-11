Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SPS Commerce : goes on the road, starting In>San Francisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 11:25am CEST

SPS Commerce is going on the road to host a series of information-packed networking events across the United States. The inaugural event kicks off with SPS Commerce In>San Francisco on Thursday, August 16, 2018, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is open, and there is no cost to attend.

The SPS In>SF18 retail event takes place on the rooftop of Hotaling & Co. and is co-sponsored by Stitch Labs. Greg Moser, chief technology officer for ShipCalm, and Mark Wang, director of operations for Peak Design are included as panelists.

Designed to be an informational and networking event, retail professionals will hear from a panel of their peers about how they are making retail technology decisions, with a focus on creating an exceptional shopping experience. The panel discussion will be followed by networking time where the discussion can be continued with peers and industry experts from the area.

'Retailers and suppliers are being inundated with numerous emerging technologies promising to drive consumer engagement and increase efficiencies,' said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. 'Determining which solutions work best for your retail company, and in what combination, feels both overwhelming and risky. SPS In>SF attendees will hear straightforward advice from their peers facing these same challenges. SPS is proud to host this event and provide an insightful forum where local retail professionals can share experiences and inspire one another.'

Interested? Register for SPS IN>SF today.

If you can't make it to SPS In>SF18 on August 16, there are four more opportunities to learn about how some businesses are making retail technology decisions. Other locations and dates are:

  • Minneapolis - October 2, 2018
  • Chicago - October 3, 2018
  • New York City - October 18. 2018
  • Los Angeles - TBD

The panelists may change based on location, but the focus on technology solutions for the modern retail era will remain the same. Subscribe to the SPS blog to get updates on who will appear at future shows.

SPS roadshow not coming to a city near you? You can still talk to an SPS consultant and request a demonstration of our retail technology solutions.

Ready to experience infinite retail power?

Learn how SPS solutions support retail and enable a more agile supply chain or contact SPS today for a consultation.

Disclaimer

SPS Commerce Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 09:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:15pFACEBOOK : moves to stop sharing of 3D gun blueprints
AQ
12:09pHERC : narrows losses, completes last step in separation from Hertz in Q2
AQ
12:09pLENNAR : WildBlue plans for 1,000 new homes
AQ
12:01pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : August 11 (8/11) serves as a reminder to always call 811 before digging
PR
11:58aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP Declares Dividend of 36.40 Cents Per Share
AQ
11:58aCEVA LOGISTICS : Announces Blockchain-Based Technology Partnership With IBM, Maersk
AQ
11:58aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
11:57aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson Pioneers 5G in Philippines
AQ
11:57aRALLYE DEUTSCHLAND : Preview Toyota Yaris WRC Returns to Asphalt Roads in Germany
AQ
11:57aTHALES : Further Extends Acceptance Period of Offer for Gemalto
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Lawsuits accuse Tesla's Musk of fraud over tweets, going-private proposal
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Bet Billions That Watson Could Im..
4Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
5VF CORPORATION : VF : Looks to Cast Off Lee, Wrangler Brands -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.