SPS Commerce : reveals lineup for IN>MPLS18

0
09/27/2018 | 10:37am CEST

SPS Commerce has revealed the lineup for the third informational and networking event in a series of five. Offering retail professionals insights on the latest strategies to engage consumers, SPS IN>MPLS18 takes place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis.

Retail and retail supply chain professionals will gather at the Brewer's Den inside Finnegans House to hear from Forrester vice president and principal analyst, Brendan Witcher, and a panel discussion among other specialists in the field. The presentation and conversation will be followed by networking, where attendees can continue the dialog with fellow industry professionals and experts from the region.

'Minnesota's retail industry is known for its innovative and visionary leaders,' said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. 'SPS Commerce IN>MPLS18 offers strategic insight from guest speaker, Brendan Witcher, and local retail executives sharing how they approach new strategies for engaging today's consumers. SPS is proud to host this Minneapolis-based event and provide a forum where retail professionals can share experiences and inspire one another.'

The IN>MPLS18 retail event is co-sponsored by NetSuite and BTM Global. Guest panelists at the IN>MPLS18 event include:

Can't make it to the Minneapolis or Chicago event? Additional future locations include New York City and Los Angeles.

Ready to experience infinite retail power?

Learn how SPS solutions support retail and enable a more agile supply chain or contact SPS today for a consultation.

Disclaimer

SPS Commerce Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:36:03 UTC
