SPYRUS Announces Comprehensive HSM SDKs to Accelerate Development of Secure Internet of Things Solutions with Microsoft Azure IoT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYRUS, Inc. today announced it has released a comprehensive set of core Internet of Things (IoT) operations Software Development Kits (SDKs) that support the seamless integration of our Rosetta Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) with Microsoft’s Azure IoT platform. The Rosetta FIPS 140-2 Level 3 devices enable customers to deploy a secure IoT solution with Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT hardware and software that SPYRUS has pre-tested and verified to work in the Microsoft Azure IoT ecosystem. This Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT solution allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production, even in high-security environments that require FIPS 140-2 compliance.



Accelerate Secure Microsoft Azure IoT Deployments





SPYRUS HSMs are easily integrated with many legacy IoT endpoint and gateway products to enhance end-to-end security as well as provide forward looking designs that meet recognized FIPS security standards. The potential for IoT vendors to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in development laboratory and certification fees and accelerated time to market is material.

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customer’s IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations,” said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. “SPYRUS supports the current and evolving technologies of the Internet of Things, including Raspberry Pi, Qualcomm Dragonboard, and TI OMAP integration. The multiple hardware-based encryption and digital signing device form factors and comprehensive core IoT SDKs offered by the SPYRUS exemplify our leadership and investment in the expansion of its formidable hardware security product lines that ensure rapid integration of high assurance products into the IoT ecosystem for mission critical applications. Integration of SPYRUS products significantly decreases the usual customization and work required for compatibility, helping customers get started quickly on their IoT deployments.”

Sam George, Director, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. added, “We’re pleased to welcome SPYRUS Rosetta HSMs into the Azure Certified for IoT program. Tight integration between HSM-equipped devices and Azure IoT platform services such as device provisioning and device management allow our joint customers to focus on their unique threat landscape, rather than worrying about their deployment tactics.”

The fundamental benefit of the SPYRUS HSM devices and core IoT SDK’s is the creation of a trustworthy, secure operational environment that is an absolute requirement in the deployment of IoT end-point devices. Utilizing the Microsoft Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service enables secure and trusted attestation to IoT hubs, integration with X.509 certificate infrastructures, and ensuring data provenance in trustworthy systems. These essential properties are complemented by SPYRUS performance in remote discovery, attestation and authentication.

SPYRUS HSM devices, executing the SPYRUS Cryptographic Operating System (SPYCOS®), support ECDSA and RSA digital signatures, hashing, key management, and patented zero knowledge secret sharing technology. The supported family of FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Rosetta HSM devices, include:

Rosetta microSDHC TrustedFlash ® for secure storage and Rosetta Secure Boot (ToughBoot™). The Rosetta bootable configurations boot Linux, Windows 10 IoT Core, and other embedded operating systems.





for secure storage and Rosetta Secure Boot (ToughBoot™). The Rosetta bootable configurations boot Linux, Windows 10 IoT Core, and other embedded operating systems. Rosetta USB, USB 3.0 Windows To Go, Linux2Go™ and PocketVault™ P-3X encrypted storage devices containing the SPYCOS HSM for authentication or encryption to the IoT services and devices.





Rosetta Smart Card, and Rosetta Micro embedded QFN packages.

These SPYRUS devices act as Hardware Roots of Trust which are vital for mission critical applications such as real time health monitoring of aircraft, power grids, other national infrastructures, telemedicine, and homeland security. As today’s IoT devices proliferate and are increasingly important to provide input for large scale analytic processes their security becomes essential to mission objectives.

