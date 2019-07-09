SRAX : and HealthCorps Partner to Help Teens Improve Physical and Mental Well-Being with Cash Donation Spurred by Data Earnings on BIGtoken

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data technology company, today announces that users of BIGtoken will have the ability to donate their data earnings to HealthCorps. HealthCorps is a non-profit organization, founded in 2003 by Dr. Mehmet Oz, dedicated to helping high-school students make better choices about their health and physical fitness.

"We're excited to partner with HealthCorps as a charitable member on the BIGtoken platform," said Kristoffer Nelson, COO at SRAX and co-founder of BIGtoken. "Through BIG, users can earn real money and share it with worthwhile organizations such as HealthCorps, which is working to improve the lives of youth who will be future leaders."

"HealthCorps is thrilled by this exciting opportunity that BIGtoken has so generously provided," said Michelle Marquez, the organization's chief operating officer. "Through its platform, our supporters and social media followers can engage and support our fundraising efforts, which is vital to any organization. Our relationship with BIGtoken will have a tremendous impact on HealthCorps' mission to ensure teens live happier more productive lives."

BIGtoken addresses the major challenges of the digital advertising industry namely, helping consumers regain control of their personal data and get compensated for its value within the new data economy. Once receiving payment for the use of their data by marketers, BIGtoken enables users to contribute their earnings to organizations such as HealthCorps. Consumers are compensated in a gamified way when they sign up to participate in the system, when they include their data in the marketplace, and when third parties purchase access to that data. BIGtoken also ensures that the data collected is verified and validated.

BIG's technology continues to make a positive impact on consumers around the world while opening new fundraising opportunities for charities that can benefit from new channels of support. Additionally, advertising and data management industries for both consumers and advertisers continue to reap benefits as BIG's user base continues to rise worldwide. As marketers increasingly turn to data solutions to grow their businesses, BIG assures the information collected about their target audiences meet their business needs in a consumer positive approach without regulatory risk.

HealthCorps is a 501 (c)(3) founded in 2003 that works in high need high schools to give teens tools to improve physical and mental health so they can learn to live more productive and happier lives. The organization has impacted 2.5 million students and educators since then. HealthCorps has a network of 320 schools and school sites across 23 states that it has worked in through its Living Lab and educator training programs.

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology delivers the tools to unlock data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through its blockchain identification graph technology platform, BIGtoken, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's technology and tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com .

BIGtoken, built by SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent blockchain platform and consumer reward systems, BIG provides consumers choice, transparency and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit www.bigtoken.com .

