SRAX : to Participate at the D.A. Davidson Fast Connections 18th Annual Technology Conference

08/21/2019 | 07:06am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company, is scheduled to participate at the D.A. Davidson Fast Connections 18th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.

CEO Chris Miglino will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, September 4th. To schedule a meeting please contact your D.A. Davidson representative.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX's technology unlocks data to reveal brands core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Through the BIGtoken platform, SRAX has developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data thereby providing everyone in the Internet ecosystem choice, transparency, and compensation. SRAX's tools deliver a digital competitive advantage for brands in the CPG, automotive, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals by integrating all aspects of the advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, into one platform. For more information on SRAX, visit www.srax.com.

CONTACT: Kirsten Chapman /Mary Magnani, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, srax@lhai.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/srax-to-participate-at-the-da-davidson-fast-connections-18th-annual-technology-conference-300904760.html

SOURCE SRAX


