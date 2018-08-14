SRG : FY18 Result - EBITDA up 49%, Final Dividend 4.5 cents

14 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SRG FY18 RESULT: EBITDA UP 49%, EBIT UP 55%, EPS OF 12.8 CENTS,

2H DIVIDEND OF 4.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Highlights

 FY18 Underlying EBITDA of $19.2M* (49% increase from FY17 of $12.9M**)

 FY18 Underlying EBIT of $12.2M* (55% increase from FY17 of $7.9M**)

 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.8 cents per share* (cps) (41% increase from FY17 of 9.1 cps)

 Total Work in Hand (WIH) of $336M with $2.2B work opportunity pipeline

 FY19 Work in Hand (WIH) of $219M, up from corresponding WIH of $160M (37% increase)

 Strong balance sheet with no net debt. Cash / equivalents of $29.7M as at 30 June 2018

 FY18 Total Shareholder Return of 77%

 Fully Franked Final Dividend declared of 4.5 cps (Full Year Dividend of 6.5 cps)

SRG Limited (ASX: SRG) ("SRG"), a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group, is pleased to announce that it has released its Appendix 4E for the full year ended 30 June 2018. Key outcomes include:

 FY18 Underlying EBITDA of $19.2M* which represents a 49% increase when compared to the Underlying FY17 results of $12.9M**

 FY18 Underlying EBIT of $12.2M*, up 55% from Underlying EBIT of $7.9M** in FY17

Notes

* Underlying FY18 Results adjusted for $3.6M one-off costs including restructuring costs (previously announced), TBS acquisition costs and GCS merger costs

** Underlying FY17 Results include removing a one-off gain from property sale of $3.9M

 Adjusted EPS of 12.8 cps* in FY18

 Revenue of $260M in FY18 (including circa $20M revenue from joint ventures)

 FY19 WIH up 37% to $219M from $160M FY18 WIH

 SRG finished the year with a strong balance sheet, with no net debt. Cash / cash equivalents of $29.7M as at 30 June 2018.

SRG Managing Director David Macgeorge said, "We are pleased that the full year FY18 resulted in an increase of Underlying EBITDA of 49% and Earnings Per Share of 41% and we continued to deliver positive returns for shareholders.

SRG made significant progress in FY18 in the Development Phase of our strategy as we moved toward the Market Leadership Phase. Importantly, in FY18 we saw strong improvement and buy in across our Zero Harm strategy and our One Business One Team approach. SRG was awarded major projects of scale in Civil including the $43.4M joint venture Bolivia Hill project, the $22.8M joint venture Margaret River Perimeter Road project and also commenced the $26.5M LNG tank project with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. We experienced good growth across both our Asset Services and Products businesses and delivered excellent performance in our Mining business.

We continued our International investment through leveraging core capability across LNG tanks and dams and a focus on our key existing partnerships. We also fast tracked our North America dam strategy through the establishment of a 50/50 joint venture with Traylor Bros in the US which was an important step forward.

SRG made a further strategic push into the asset maintenance sector through the acquisition of NZ based TBS Group in April 2018, a specialised infrastructure maintenance services provider that is a market leader with a strong recurring revenue base. A pleasing aspect of this acquisition was the strong institutional and retail investor demand during the capital raising.

On 12 June 2018, SRG announced the proposed Merger of Equals with Global Construction Services Limited (GCS) to create SRG Global by way of scheme of arrangement. On 23 July 2018, SRG shareholders were sent a Scheme Booklet with information about the proposed merger that included the Independent Expert concluding the Scheme is in the best interests of SRG shareholders and both SRG and GCS Boards recommending shareholders vote in favour of the proposed merger at the Scheme meeting on 22 August 2018.

The proposed merger represents a platform transaction that continues to build a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group. Our focus for FY19 will be for the core businesses to continue to grow whilst leveraging our greater combined offering and footprint to maximise cross selling opportunities, optimise the fixed cost base and unlock greater value for all shareholders."

Peter McMorrow, Chairman said, "The Board is extremely pleased with the progress made by the company this year in delivering a solid result for shareholders. David and his team has done an excellent job in continuing to deliver to our Strategy and positioning the company well for an exciting future.

As previously announced, the Board is recommending a Merger of Equals with GCS. We believe the combined company will be well placed to deliver long term growth for shareholders with a clear strategy combined with an integrated specialised offering and global footprint. This is underpinned by a robust balance sheet, net cash position, and highly experienced and talented people."

The Board declared a fully franked final dividend of 4.5 cps (full year dividend of 6.5 cps).

ENDS

Issued by SRG Limited ABN 57 006 413 574

SRG Limited are an Australian complex services company. Our vision is to make the complex simple for our customers and our mission is to be a leading provider of complex services to the construction and mining industry worldwide.

Founded in Victoria in 1961, the Company commenced trading as BBR Australia Pty Ltd with the first project undertaken to supply and install rock anchors for the Snowy Mountains scheme. Listed in 1987 on the ASX as Structural Systems Limited, the organisation has grown from a small privately owned specialist post-tensioning company to a diverse international contractor in building, civil, mining, products and services. SRG has offices throughout Australia as well as in the Middle East and Hong Kong. In November 2014, Structural Systems Limited became SRG Limited.