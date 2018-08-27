SRG : Federal Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

27 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SRG GLOBAL MERGER OF EQUALS SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT APPROVED BY FEDERAL COURT

SRG Limited (ASX:SRG) ("SRG") is pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") today made orders approving the Scheme of Arrangement between SRG and its shareholders under which Global Construction Services Limited (ASX:GCS) ("GCS") will acquire 100% of the ordinary shares in SRG and SRG shareholders will receive 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share they hold as at the Scheme Record Date ("Scheme").

SRG intends to lodge a copy of the orders of the Court with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission tomorrow. Once this occurs, the Scheme will become legally effective. It is expected that SRG shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading tomorrow.

An indicative timetable of remaining milestones is set out below.

Event Date Scheme Effective Date 28 August 2018 Scheme Record Date 5:00pm (Perth time) 4 September 2018 Implementation Date 11 September 2018

SRG Shareholder Information Line

SRG shareholders who have questions regarding the Scheme should contact SRG's shareholder information line on +61 8 9267 5475 Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 5:00pm (Perth time).

Issued by SRG Limited ABN 57 006 413 574

SRG Limited are an Australian complex services company. Our vision is to make the complex simple for our customers and our mission is to be a leading provider of complex services to the construction and mining industry worldwide. Founded in Victoria in 1961, the Company commenced trading as BBR Australia Pty Ltd with the first project undertaken to supply and install rock anchors for the Snowy Mountains scheme. Listed in 1987 on the ASX as Structural Systems Limited, the organisation has grown from a small privately owned specialist post-tensioning company to a diverse international contractor in building, civil, mining, products and services. SRG has offices throughout Australia as well as in the Middle East and Hong Kong. In November 2014, Structural Systems Limited became SRG Limited.

ENDS

2