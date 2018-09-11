Log in
SRG : Global Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement

09/11/2018 | 04:32am CEST

11 September 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SRG GLOBAL IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

SRG Limited (ASX:SRG) ("SRG") is pleased to announce the SRG Global Merger of Equals, to create a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group, was implemented today.

SRG Global is the proposed new name for Global Construction Services Limited (ASX:GCS) ("GCS"), subject to approval at the next AGM.

GCS has acquired 100% of the ordinary shares in SRG. SRG shareholders on the share register on the Scheme Record Date (5pm Perth time on 4 September 2018) today received 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share they held.

Peter McMorrow (Non-Executive Deputy Chairman), David Macgeorge (Managing Director), Peter Brecht (Non-Executive Director) and Michael Atkins (Non-Executive Director) were appointed to the Board of Directors of GCS with effect from today. Robert Freedman (Non-Executive Director) has resigned from the Board of Directors of SRG with effect from today.

Roger Lee was appointed as Company Secretary of GCS.

Peter McMorrow commented "I would like to personally thank Robert Freedman for his past 48 years of service with SRG. Bob started with SRG (then BBR Australia) in 1970 and has played a major role in building the company to what it is today. Although Bob has resigned from the Board of Directors, he will continue to be part of the SRG Global family in the future."

David Macgeorge commented "As we commence our new journey together as SRG Global, I am excited about the future for the company as well as our people. I would like to also thank Bob for his unwavering support over the years and commend him on his lifetime achievement with the company."

SRG will apply to be removed from the official list of the ASX from 12 September 2018.

Issued by SRG Limited ABN 57 006 413 574

SRG Limited are an Australian complex services company. Our vision is to make the complex simple for our customers and our mission is to be a leading provider of complex services to the construction and mining industry worldwide.

Founded in Victoria in 1961, the Company commenced trading as BBR Australia Pty Ltd with the first project undertaken to supply and install rock anchors for the Snowy Mountains scheme. Listed in 1987 on the ASX as Structural Systems Limited, the organisation has grown from a small privately owned specialist post-tensioning company to a diverse international contractor in building, civil, mining, products and services. SRG has offices throughout Australia as well as in the Middle East and Hong Kong. In November 2014, Structural Systems Limited became SRG Limited.

ENDS

Disclaimer

SRG Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:31:01 UTC
