SRG : Replacement removal notice

09/13/2018 | 05:13am CEST

Market Announcement

12 September 2018

SRG Limited (ASX: SRG) - Removal from Official List

Description

SRG Limited ('SRG') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between SRG and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in SRG by Global Construction Services Limited.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

12 September 2018

ASX Limited

Disclaimer

SRG Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 03:12:05 UTC
