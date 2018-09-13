SRG : Replacement removal notice

Market Announcement

12 September 2018

SRG Limited (ASX: SRG) - Removal from Official List

SRG Limited ('SRG') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between SRG and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in SRG by Global Construction Services Limited.

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

12 September 2018

