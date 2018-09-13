SRG : Replacement removal notice

Market Announcement
12 September 2018
SRG Limited (ASX: SRG) - Removal from Official List
SRG Limited ('SRG') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between SRG and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in SRG by Global Construction Services Limited.
