Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SRL Continuity Opinion Changes: Lloyd's Syndicates (Argo, Canopius, The Hartford, Tokio Marine Kiln)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Syndicate Research Limited (SRL)

Continuity Opinion Actions October 2019 - February 2020:

Argo syndicate 1200
February 28 2020 – B (Average), negative outlook, Continuity Opinion of Lloyd's syndicate 1200 (Argo Managing Agency) placed under review for possible downgrade following the announcement of further deterioration on the syndicate’s reserves and of revisions to the syndicate’s ex-catastrophe current accident year loss ratios at Q4 2019.

Navigators syndicate 1221
February 20 2020 – B+^ (Above Average) Continuity Opinion of Lloyd's syndicate 1221 (Navigators Underwriting Agency) affirmed. Outlook changed from stable to negative in light of further deterioration on reserves relating to The Hartford’s Global Specialty International book, primarily written in Lloyd’s, at Q4 2019 and the potential for this and previously declared deterioration in 2019 to position the syndicate’s performance in line with the B (Average) peer group.

Canopius syndicate 1861
December 12 2019 – B-^ (Below Average), stable outlook, Continuity Opinion of Lloyd's syndicate 1861 (Canopius Managing Agents) upgraded to B^ (Average) reflecting potential continuity for policyholders with the combined syndicate 1861 and 4444 operation’s underwriting team. The outlook for the Continuity Opinion remains stable.

Tokio Marine Kiln syndicate 557
October 21 2019 – B+ (Above Average) Continuity Opinion of Lloyd's syndicate 557 (Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates) affirmed. Outlook changed from negative to stable, reflecting the expectation that future returns have the potential to be consistent with the B+ (Above Average) Continuity Opinion peer group.

Ceasing Syndicates & Summary text prior to ceasing:
1980: 2018 annual loss 73% NPE. Backing reliant on third party support.
2014: Internal scorecard for record to-date … C+/B- (s).
2468: positioned at the bottom end of the B- (Below Average) peer group.
5678: RITC business releases underpinned profitability 2012-14. No new RITC business and new account written 2015+. Losses 2016 to 2018.

Syndicate Research Limited (SRL) provides independent research on all active syndicates trading at Lloyd’s. SRL’s Continuity Opinions are opinions on individual Lloyd’s syndicates’ relative, potential continuity prospects for policyholders.

In October 2014 SRL took on the rights to the Continuity Opinions previously offered under Moody’s Analytics Lloyd’s Market service.

More information available at www.syndicateresearch.com

© 2020, Syndicate Research Limited (“SRL”). All Rights Reserved.

Users should refer to the Disclaimer at: https://www.syndicateresearch.com/disclaimer/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pFederal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government
DJ
05:49pAAN STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 28, 2020
PR
05:46pNCLH STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 11, 2020
PR
05:46pEQUIFAX : Committed To Helping Consumers Impacted By COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
PR
05:46pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:45pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H suspends 2020 outlook
AQ
05:43pALGN STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 1, 2020
PR
05:41pRECIPE UNLIMITED : Responds to Covid-19
AQ
05:40pBonavista Energy Corporation Provides Financial Update
NE
05:39pALEXCO RESOURCE : Announces Over-Night Marketed Public Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group