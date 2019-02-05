Log in
SRM Announces Fabio de Sant'Anna as Executive Vice President of Intelligent Automation

02/05/2019

SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm for financial institutions, announced it has selected Fabio de Sant’Anna as the new executive vice president of Intelligent Automation.

In his role at SRM, Sant’Anna will be responsible for leading SRM’s Intelligent Automation sector, guiding clients in developing services using Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Process Automation (RPA). He will continue to use his expertise in technology platforms and applications to grow and advance SRM’s resources in this practice area.

Over the past 30 years, Sant’Anna has worked as a management consultant where he established technology-influenced transformation accounts and has been a key technology advisor for financial industry leaders including Deloitte, Capgemini, Accenture, and IBM.

Additionally, he directed clients on automation opportunities, developed internal automation COEs, and instructed software-robot building teams. He has led IT strategies, developed technology software services and managed diverse programs, teams and clients including retail and corporate banks, investment banks, brokerage companies, clearing houses and insurance companies.

Sant’Anna graduated with honors earning his MBA from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Escola Politecnica at University of Sao Paulo. He has worked in many regions of the world and speaks several languages including Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French.

“Fabio will further enhance SRM’s ability to provide valuable insight and perspective to our financial institution clients seeking a competitive advantage through intelligent automation,” said Brad Downs, CEO of SRM.

Sant’Anna lives in Naperville, Illinois with his wife, Ana Karyna. Though they are avid travelers, parenthood of their newborn son is presently their greatest adventure.

About SRM

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has served as a trusted advisor to more than 700 financial institutions to lower costs, enhance revenues, automate processes and provide strategic consulting in areas such as payments, digital banking, core processing and operational cost control. The company has unlocked billions of dollars in value and improved the competitive advantage of its clients with its reputation for industry-leading subject matter expertise, proprietary benchmark database and proven negotiating skills. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information and follow the company @SRMCorp.


© Business Wire 2019
