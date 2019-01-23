SRT Marine Systems : is Expanding

SRT Marine Systems PLC, the global leader in maritime surveillance, monitoring and management systems, announces that it is looking to hire up to 25 new staff to support recent and prospective near-term contract wins. These exciting and varied roles are all full-time positions based in the Bristol, Bath and Cardiff areas.

In order to meet significant new and expected system contracts, SRT will look to recruit a broad range of talented and enthusiastic people with the skills and commitment that enable the company to accelerate product development and deliver multiple contracts simultaneously across three continents.

SRT’s personnel expansion is indicative of the company’s continued rapid growth, with open positions for experienced application software engineers, across a range of skill areas that include big data analytics, complex database systems, visualisation and logistic systems. The company is also looking for project managers and field engineers with experience of installing and configuring complex communication networks in foreign countries with diverse and varied cultures.

SRT Marine Systems is creating new horizons in the field of maritime surveillance, creating real opportunities for people with talent, drive and the discipline to work as part of a small team. As SRT continues to grow exponentially, employees will benefit from competitive packages and an exciting future with significant career prospects, as part of a rapidly growing British technology business that is genuinely dominating a global market segment, and changing the way marine domains are managed for the betterment of all stakeholders.

SRT develops and provides turn-key integrated maritime monitoring systems that are used by fisheries authorities and coast guards around the world to improve marine environment management, safety, and security. SRT systems combine sophisticated sensor technologies with advanced display, analytics and logistics functionality to deliver seamless operational monitoring and management functionality.

Applicants can register interest in any of these positions at info@srt-marine.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005486/en/