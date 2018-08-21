SS8 : Delivers the First 5G Lawful Intercept Bundle for Data, VoLTE, Internet of Things, and Rich Communication Services Interfaces for Global Operators and Law Enforcement Agencies as a Bundled Package

As the wireless networks transition to 5th Generation with
new radio and core components, SS8, a leading provider of Lawful
Intercept platforms, has announced the successful implementation for the
latest network elements with a Tier 1 Global Service Provider. SS8 has
taken that work and experience and created a bundle of functionality.
The fully active bundle is available for deployment today on any 5G
network. The promise of 5G will drive massive amounts of data, and SS8
can manage, capture, and provide it to Law Enforcement Agencies for
Public Safety.
The 5G Bundle includes interfaces to all the required network elements
for access to meet the current and evolving standards. Working with
large network customers and network equipment providers, SS8 provides a
carrier grade, highly scalable platform for immediate trials and
deployments. Within the bundle, SS8 also provides access to Internet of
Things, as suspects of interest connect to many devices that are
valuable for investigations, as well as Rich Communication Services,
which is also part of the messaging platform expansion.
“SS8 is moving from Lawful Intercept to Lawful Intelligence with 5G,
IoT, and RCS which will drive massive amounts of data for Lawful
Intelligence Analysts to manage,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, Executive Vice
President. “We are leading in the interfaces and the deployment of the
large-scale, high throughput platforms, as well as managing the data for
the Analysts.”
SS8 captures the data for Suspects of Interest and now Devices of
Interest as well. SS8 provides Investigators with all the information
required to meet the Lawful Intercept orders.
SS8 continues to innovate and lead the market in technology deployments
and solutions for our global customers.
About SS8 Networks
SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help
customers quickly identify, track and investigate devices and subjects
of interest. By generating, storing and recursively analyzing
high-definition metadata records and content extracted from network
packets, SS8 customers gain unprecedented intelligence for investigating
what matters most. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence
agencies, eight of the 14 largest communications providers and five of
the largest systems integrators. Visit www.ss8.com or
follow us on Twitter @SS8.
